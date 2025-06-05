MALS-39 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Lt. Col. Melissa A. DePriest, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under Lt. Col. DePriest’s leadership, MALS-39 was named MALS of the Year, recognizing the unit holding itself to the highest degree of leadership, logistic expertise, innovation, and superior accomplishments in support of Marine aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)