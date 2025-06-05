Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-39 Change of Command [Image 10 of 13]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher R. Seemayer, the incoming commanding officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Melissa A. DePriest, MALS-39 was named MALS of the year, an award recognizing the unit holding itself to the highest degree of leadership, logistical expertise, innovation, and superior accomplishments in support of Marine aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 19:31
    Photo ID: 9087805
    VIRIN: 250604-M-WW713-1855
    Resolution: 2851x4277
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    Change of Command
    MAG-39
    MALS-39

