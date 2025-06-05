MALS-39 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremie N. Hester, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks during the Marine Aircraft Logistics Group 39 change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 4, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. Under the leadership of the outgoing commanding officer, Lt. Col. Melissa A. DePriest, MALS-39 was named MALS of the year, an award recognizing the unit holding itself to the highest degree of leadership, logistical expertise, innovation, and superior accomplishments in support of Marine aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)