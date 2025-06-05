Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from the 14th Flying Training Wing, 14th Operations Group taxi a T-38C Talon down the Columbus Air Force Base runway towards a departure zone during flying training operations on June 5, 2025. The T-38C Talon is scheduled to be replaced by the T-7A Red Hawk, a new fifth-generation advanced fighter trainer aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz)