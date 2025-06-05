Two T-6 Texan II aircraft accelerate and gain altitude during flight training operations on June 5, 2025, at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The T-6 Texan II is the primary training aircraft for new student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 16:04
|Photo ID:
|9087228
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-GA320-1578
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying Training Operations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.