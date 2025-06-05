Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Training Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Pilots from the 14th Flying Training Wing, 14th Operations Group taxi a T-38C Talon down the Columbus Air Force Base runway towards a departure zone during flying training operations on June 5, 2025. The T-38C Talon is scheduled to be replaced by the T-7A Red Hawk, a new fifth-generation advanced fighter trainer aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Javier Cruz)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 9087232
    VIRIN: 250605-F-GA320-1579
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Flying Training Operations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Javier Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot Training
    AETC
    Undergraduate Pilot Training

