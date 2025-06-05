MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guardsmen present the colors at a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force, Florida, June 2, 2025. The MacDill Honor Guard supports more than 100 ceremonies each year covering 19 counties and approximately 17,504 square miles within Florida, starting at Lake George in the north and running south to Key West. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9086245
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-SI502-1136
|Resolution:
|5919x3611
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.