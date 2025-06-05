6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shirrisha Peake, incoming commander for the 6th Comptroller Squadron, provides remarks during her assumption of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. This ceremony marked the beginning of Peake’s tenure as the 6th CPTS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)