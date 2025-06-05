U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes the 6th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) guidon to the squadron's newest commander, Lt. Col. Shirrisha Peake, during an assumption of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. This ceremony marked the beginning of Peake’s tenure as the 6th CPTS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9086238
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-SI502-1236
|Resolution:
|4714x3136
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.