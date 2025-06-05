6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes the 6th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) guidon to the squadron's newest commander, Lt. Col. Shirrisha Peake, during an assumption of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. This ceremony marked the beginning of Peake’s tenure as the 6th CPTS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)