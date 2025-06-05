Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes the 6th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) guidon to the squadron's newest commander, Lt. Col. Shirrisha Peake, during an assumption of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. This ceremony marked the beginning of Peake’s tenure as the 6th CPTS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9086238
    VIRIN: 250602-F-SI502-1236
    Resolution: 4714x3136
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025
    6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025
    6th Comptroller Squadron Assumption of Command 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    assumption of command
    6th comptroller squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download