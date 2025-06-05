Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Michael Campbell 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Yeoman 1st Class Janea Kimber bears the wreath to remember during a Battle of Midway ceremony June 5 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:43
    Photo ID: 9086215
    VIRIN: 250605-N-FM959-9344
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Midway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download