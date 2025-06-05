Yeoman 1st Class Janea Kimber bears the wreath to remember during a Battle of Midway ceremony June 5 at Naval Hospital Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9086215
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-FM959-9344
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
This work, Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.