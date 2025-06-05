Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville Executive Officer Capt. Shari Gentry speaks at a Battle of Midway Remembrance wreath ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, June 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9086212
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-FM959-2996
|Resolution:
|3226x4032
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Midway Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.