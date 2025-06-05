FRCSE Hosts All-Hands Captain's Call

250528-N-DG679-1286
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 28, 2025) – Capt. Mike Freas, executive officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE), introduces himself to employees during an all-hands call to reflect on the command’s accomplishments and outline objectives for 2025. Freas became the executive officer during FRCSE's change of command April 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)
05.27.2025
06.05.2025
|Location:
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
