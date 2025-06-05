Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSE Hosts All-Hands Captain's Call [Image 4 of 5]

    FRCSE Hosts All-Hands Captain's Call

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    250528-N-DG679-1286
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 28, 2025) – Capt. Mike Freas, executive officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE), introduces himself to employees during an all-hands call to reflect on the command’s accomplishments and outline objectives for 2025. Freas became the executive officer during FRCSE's change of command April 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)

