    FRCSE Hosts All-Hands Captain's Call [Image 1 of 5]

    FRCSE Hosts All-Hands Captain's Call

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    250528-N-DG679-1080
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 28, 2025) – Capt. Mike Windom, commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE), speaks to employees during an all-hands call to reflect on the command’s accomplishments and outline objectives for 2025. Windom also shared his priorities for the command – move the needle, communicate proactively and accountability to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)

    VIRIN: 250528-N-DG679-1080
