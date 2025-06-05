FRCSE Hosts All-Hands Captain's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 28, 2025) – Capt. Mike Windom, commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE), speaks to employees during an all-hands call to reflect on the command’s accomplishments and outline objectives for 2025. Windom also shared his priorities for the command – move the needle, communicate proactively and accountability to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)