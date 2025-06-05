FRCSE Holds All-Hands Captain's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 28, 2025) – Capt. Mike Windom, commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE), thanks Mayra Bayon, logistics management specialist, for her hard work during an all-hands call to reflect on the command’s accomplishments and outline objectives for 2025. Windom presented several on-the-spot awards to employees during the two-day event. (U.S. Navy photo by Toiete Jackson)