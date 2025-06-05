California Army National Guard Soldiers Conducts Finance Operations Training at Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

California Army National Guard Sgt. Chetna Nayyar with the 233rd Finance Detachment conducts commercial vendor services as part of her culminating training event on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 15, 2025. This service enables units to pay for commercial vendors for goods and services to sustain combat operations and support missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)