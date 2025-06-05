California Army National Guard Soldiers Conducts Finance Operations Training at Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

California Army National Guard Sgt. Kiara Flores with the 233rd Finance Detachment conducts finance operations as part of the culminating training event on Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 15, 2025. This service ensures soldiers are getting paid correctly, have access to funds overseas and can make deposits in their bank. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)