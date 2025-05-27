U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct fuel measurement training, May 3, 2025. The training ensures accurate fuel accountability and maintains operational readiness in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9085484
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-JO777-4451
|Resolution:
|364x243
|Size:
|24.21 KB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RLZ FARP Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.