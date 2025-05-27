RLZ FARP Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct fuel measurement training, May 3, 2025. The training ensures accurate fuel accountability and maintains operational readiness in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)