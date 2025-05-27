RLZ FARP Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Perez (left) and Spc. Isaiah Tavai, Petroleum Supply Specialists assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), refuel an AH-64 Apache helicopter during a forward arming and refueling point operation, May 4, 2025. These operations enhance rapid response capabilities in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)