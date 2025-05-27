Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RLZ FARP Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RLZ FARP Operations

    SYRIA

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Perez (left) and Spc. Isaiah Tavai, Petroleum Supply Specialists assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), refuel an AH-64 Apache helicopter during a forward arming and refueling point operation, May 4, 2025. These operations enhance rapid response capabilities in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 9085483
    VIRIN: 250504-A-JO777-6692
    Resolution: 390x260
    Size: 34.61 KB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RLZ FARP Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RLZ FARP Operations
    RLZ FARP Operations
    RLZ FARP Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fueling the 101 CAB’s Success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fuelers
    101st
    Air Assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download