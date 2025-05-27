U.S. Army Spc. Perez (left) and Spc. Isaiah Tavai, Petroleum Supply Specialists assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), refuel an AH-64 Apache helicopter during a forward arming and refueling point operation, May 4, 2025. These operations enhance rapid response capabilities in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9085483
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-JO777-6692
|Resolution:
|390x260
|Size:
|34.61 KB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RLZ FARP Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.