RLZ FARP Operations

U.S. Army Pfc. Marley Luger (left), Sgt. Gregorio Coronel (left), and Pfc. Luger, Petroleum Supply Specialists assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), approach an AH-64 Apache helicopter to begin a forward arming and refueling point operation, May 4, 2025. Pre-refuel coordination ensures safety and efficiency in deployed environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)