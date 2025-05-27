U.S. Army Pfc. Marley Luger (left), Sgt. Gregorio Coronel (left), and Pfc. Luger, Petroleum Supply Specialists assigned to Task Force NIGHTHAWK, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), approach an AH-64 Apache helicopter to begin a forward arming and refueling point operation, May 4, 2025. Pre-refuel coordination ensures safety and efficiency in deployed environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9085481
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-JO777-6806
|Resolution:
|385x274
|Size:
|28.7 KB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RLZ FARP Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.