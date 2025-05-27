USCG Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives for Portland Fleet Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTLAND, OREGON (June 4, 2025) – A United States Coast Guardsmen conducts line handling operations for USCG Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) during their arrival for Portland Fleet Week as part of the 118th Rose Festival, June 4, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)