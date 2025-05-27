Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives for Portland Fleet Week [Image 1 of 3]

    USCG Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives for Portland Fleet Week

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    PORTLAND, OREGON (June 4, 2025) – The United States Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives for Portland Fleet Week during the 118th Rose Festival, June 4, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 9085269
    VIRIN: 250604-N-KE644-2001
    Resolution: 6142x4095
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives for Portland Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) arrives for Portland Fleet Week

    Portland Fleet Week

