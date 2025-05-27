Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman, 8th Operations Group group training manager, poses for a photo outside the 8th Fighter Wing headquarters at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2025. Bowman’s dedication has played a pivotal role in streamlining and enhancing operational effectiveness and ensuring mission continuity for the Wolfpack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 01:32
    Photo ID: 9085192
    VIRIN: 250605-F-ST571-1076
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Hometown: KUTZTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    8th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download