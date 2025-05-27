Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman, 8th Operations Group group training manager, poses for a photo outside the 8th Fighter Wing headquarters at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2025. Bowman’s dedication has played a pivotal role in streamlining and enhancing operational effectiveness and ensuring mission continuity for the Wolfpack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)