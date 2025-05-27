Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman, 8th Operations Group group training manager, reviews training records at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2025. Bowman was awarded the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of June 2–6, 2025 for his dedication to the Wolf Pack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 01:34
    Photo ID: 9085191
    VIRIN: 250605-F-ST571-1053
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Hometown: KUTZTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Shemuel Bowman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    8th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download