KAMANDAG 9: Multinational forces hold Senior Enlisted Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Paul O’donnell, the operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, collaborates with service members from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Australian Defence Force during KAMANDAG 9 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2025. The Senior Enlisted Symposium allowed service members from the Philippines, U.S., Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia to share their insight and experience as senior enlisted leaders to overcome common challenges. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)