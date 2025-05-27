Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: Multinational forces hold Senior Enlisted Symposium [Image 5 of 9]

    KAMANDAG 9: Multinational forces hold Senior Enlisted Symposium

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Capt. John Fischer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force, collaborate on group projects during the Senior Enlisted Symposium for KAMANDAG 9 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2025. The Senior Enlisted Symposium allowed service members from the Philippines, U.S., Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia to share their insight and experience as senior enlisted leaders to overcome common challenges. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 23:19
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Kamandag, Marines, Philippines, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, MRF-D 25.3, SaferTogetherUSPH

