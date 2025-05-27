KAMANDAG 9: Multinational forces hold Senior Enlisted Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, and Philippine Marines collaborate for a group project during the Senior Enlisted Symposium for KAMANDAG 9 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2025. The Senior Enlisted Symposium allowed service members from the Philippines, U.S., Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia to share their insight and experience as senior enlisted leaders to overcome common challenges. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)