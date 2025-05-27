103rd BEB Soldier spotlight

U.S. Army Spc. Brenda Asencio-Ortiz, a combat engineer with the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, poses for a photo during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2025. Asencio said she joined the military to help her mother gain U.S. citizenship, a goal that has driven her commitment to service and country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)
