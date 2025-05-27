103rd BEB Soldier spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Sanam Kairmova, a combat engineer with the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, poses for a photo during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2025. Kairmova said she joined the military to pursue higher education and take advantage of the opportunities the Army provides for continuing her studies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)