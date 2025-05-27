103rd BEB Soldier spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Brenda Asencio-Ortiz, left, and Spc. Sanam Kairmova, combat engineers with the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, pose for a photo during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2025. Asencio-Ortiz said she joined the military to help her mother gain U.S. citizenship, while Kairmova was motivated by the opportunity to pursue higher education through Army benefits. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)