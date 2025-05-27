Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS PH I 6-mile Ruck March [Image 4 of 4]

    OCS PH I 6-mile Ruck March

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Officer candidates from the Phase I, Officer Candidate School (OCS), McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, completed the 6-mile ruck march as part of their assessment's requirements, June 3, 2025. The 6-mile ruck march serves as a physical and mental test to assess an individual's resilience and ability to endure hardship. The event is designed to challenge candidates, requiring them to maintain pace and stamina over a challenging distance while carrying 35 weights in equipment. The march also helps instill a sense of discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9084151
    VIRIN: 250603-A-HW727-9862
    Resolution: 3279x2342
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, OCS PH I 6-mile Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

