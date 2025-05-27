OCS PH I 6-mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer candidates from the Phase I, Officer Candidate School (OCS), McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, completed the 6-mile ruck march as part of their assessment's requirements, June 3, 2025. The 6-mile ruck march serves as a physical and mental test to assess an individual's resilience and ability to endure hardship. The event is designed to challenge candidates, requiring them to maintain pace and stamina over a challenging distance while carrying 35 weights in equipment. The march also helps instill a sense of discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)