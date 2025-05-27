OCS PH I 6-mile Ruck March

Officer candidates from the Phase I, Officer Candidate School (OCS), McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, completed the 6-mile ruck march as part of their assessment's requirements, June 3, 2025. The 6-mile ruck march serves as a physical and mental test to assess an individual's resilience and ability to endure hardship. The event is designed to challenge candidates, requiring them to maintain pace and stamina over a challenging distance while carrying 35 weights in equipment. The march also helps instill a sense of discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9084143
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-HW727-5914
|Resolution:
|2906x2076
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
