Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jalen Jones, a rifleman with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, speaks to attendees after a performance during Marine Week Nashville at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Tn., June 3, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the Silent Drill Platoon and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)