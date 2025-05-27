Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Niel Reynold, canvassing recruiter, Recruiting Sub-Station Clarksville, Recruiting Station Nashville, left, Lance Cpl. Jalen Jones, a rifleman with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, center, and Staff Sgt. Cameron Madden, staff non-commissioned officer in charge, Recruiting Sub-Station Clarksville, Recruiting Station Nashville, right, attend the Nashville Sounds Rock’n’Jock Celebrity Softball game as part of Marine Week Nashville, in Nashville, June 2nd, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the Silent Drill Platoon and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)