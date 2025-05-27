Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cameron Madden, staff non-commissioned officer in charge, Recruiting Sub-Station Clarksville, Recruiting Station Nashville, left, speaks with Lance Cpl. Jalen Jones, a rifleman with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, at the Nashville Sounds Rock’n’Jock Celebrity Softball game as part of Marine Week Nashville, in Nashville, June 2nd, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the Silent Drill Platoon and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9084145
    VIRIN: 250602-M-AK947-1019
    Resolution: 5345x3565
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville
    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville
    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville
    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville
    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville
    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Silent Drill Platoon Marine Returns Home During Marine Week Nashville

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    MCRC
    poolee
    4MCD
    Marine Week Nashville
    #250usmcNashville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download