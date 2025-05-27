Art work over the entrance to the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy, May 10, 2025. Oklahoma National Guard leaders visited the cemetery and memorial to honor the 45th ID members who were killed in action during the campaign to free Italy during WWII. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9084138
|VIRIN:
|250510-Z-RH707-4140
|Resolution:
|4528x3019
|Size:
|7.51 MB
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard leaders honor Thunderbirds killed liberating Italy [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.