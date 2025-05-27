Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard leaders honor Thunderbirds killed liberating Italy [Image 16 of 16]

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Art work over the entrance to the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy, May 10, 2025. Oklahoma National Guard leaders visited the cemetery and memorial to honor the 45th ID members who were killed in action during the campaign to free Italy during WWII. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9084138
    VIRIN: 250510-Z-RH707-4140
    Resolution: 4528x3019
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: NETTUNO, IT
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    WWII80inEurope
    ThunderbirdTrailPDSS
    Thunderbird Trail

