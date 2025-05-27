Oklahoma National Guard leaders honor Thunderbirds killed liberating Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Mitchell, a representative of the Chickasaw Nation, places sand from the Anzio beach head on the headstone of member of the 45th Infantry Division who was killed in action while liberating Italy during World War II, at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy, May 10, 2025. Mitchell joined Oklahoma National Guard leaders visiting the cemetery and memorial to honor the 45th ID members who were killed in action during the campaign to free Italy during WWII. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones)