Following an emotional flyover of Normandy’s iconic landing beaches, 26 remarkable World War II veterans touched down in France June 1, 2025 for the upcoming 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
It was a roll call of heroes. The crowds cheered wildly as each veteran arrived at the tarmac, and First Army – the historic organization which led all American forces on D-Day – officially welcomed these heroes.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9083862
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-KQ073-1023
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|21.29 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII Veterans Arrive in Normandy [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.