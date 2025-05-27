WWII Veterans Arrive in Normandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Following an emotional flyover of Normandy’s iconic landing beaches, 26 remarkable World War II veterans touched down in France June 1, 2025 for the upcoming 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

It was a roll call of heroes. The crowds cheered wildly as each veteran arrived at the tarmac, and First Army – the historic organization which led all American forces on D-Day – officially welcomed these heroes.