    WWII Veterans Arrive in Normandy [Image 13 of 21]

    WWII Veterans Arrive in Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    First Army

    Following an emotional flyover of Normandy’s iconic landing beaches, 26 remarkable World War II veterans touched down in France June 1, 2025 for the upcoming 81st anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
    It was a roll call of heroes. The crowds cheered wildly as each veteran arrived at the tarmac, and First Army – the historic organization which led all American forces on D-Day – officially welcomed these heroes.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 9083837
    VIRIN: 250601-A-KQ073-1016
    Resolution: 8013x4863
    Size: 28.48 MB
    Location: FR
    DDay

