USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds a Change of Command

250602-N-SS900-1059 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 2, 2025) Yeoman (Submarine) 2nd Class Simon Faddoul, from Phoenix, Arizona, sings the national anthem during a change of command ceremony in which Cmdr. Don Coomes relieved Cmdr. Chris Rose as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 2, 2025. Commissioned June 29, 1991, Alexandria is the 46th Los Angeles-class submarine and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)