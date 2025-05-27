250602-N-SS900-1109 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 2, 2025) Capt. Will Wiley, commander, Submarine Squadron 11, speaks during a change of command ceremony in which Cmdr. Don Coomes relieved Cmdr. Chris Rose as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 2, 2025. Commissioned June 29, 1991, Alexandria is the 46th Los Angeles-class submarine and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9083418
|VIRIN:
|250602-N-SS900-1109
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds a Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.