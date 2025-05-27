Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds a Change of Command [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds a Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    250602-N-SS900-1167 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 2, 2025) Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, commander, Submarine Group TWO and deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks during a change of command ceremony in which Cmdr. Don Coomes relieved Cmdr. Chris Rose as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 2, 2025. Commissioned June 29, 1991, Alexandria is the 46th Los Angeles-class submarine and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9083415
    VIRIN: 250602-N-SS900-1167
    Resolution: 6190x4127
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds a Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    submarine
    change of command

