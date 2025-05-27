250602-N-SS900-1167 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 2, 2025) Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, commander, Submarine Group TWO and deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks during a change of command ceremony in which Cmdr. Don Coomes relieved Cmdr. Chris Rose as commanding officer of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), June 2, 2025. Commissioned June 29, 1991, Alexandria is the 46th Los Angeles-class submarine and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9083415
|VIRIN:
|250602-N-SS900-1167
|Resolution:
|6190x4127
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Alexandria (SSN 757) Holds a Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.