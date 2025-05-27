USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs

250603-N-JC445-1034 ROSTOCK, Germany (June 3, 2025) U.S. and German military officials, pose for a group photo aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), during the BALTOPS 25 pre-sail conference. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
