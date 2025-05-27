Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs

    ROSTOCK, MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250603-N-JC445-1034 ROSTOCK, Germany (June 3, 2025) U.S. and German military officials, pose for a group photo aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), during the BALTOPS 25 pre-sail conference. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 03:55
    Photo ID: 9082207
    VIRIN: 250603-N-JC445-1034
    Resolution: 5831x3899
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ROSTOCK, MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs
    USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    BALTOPS
    Federal Republic of Germany (Germany)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Command Ship LCC/JCC 20
    BALTOPS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download