USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs

250603-N-JC445-1028 ROSTOCK, Germany (June 3, 2025) Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, inspects an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Ghost Riders’ of Helicopter Sea Combat squadron (HSC) 28, aboard Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during the BALTOPS 25 pre-sail conference. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)