USS Mount Whitney Hosts BALTOPS Pre-Sail Conference DVs

250603-N-JC445-1032 ROSTOCK, Germany (June 3, 2025) Brig. Gen. Samuel Meyer, deputy commanding general, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, talks with Rear Adm. Dirk Gartner, director, plans and policy, German navy, aboard Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during the BALTOPS 25 pre-sail conference. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)