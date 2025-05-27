Italian civilian and military authorities come together to celebrate the Italian Republic Day in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing participated in the day's festivities celebrating the bonds of friendship and mutual defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9082181
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-PB738-1030
|Resolution:
|2375x1580
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Republic Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.