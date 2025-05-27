Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian Republic Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Italian Republic Day

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing

    Italian civilian and military authorities come together to celebrate the Italian Republic Day in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing participated in the day's festivities celebrating the bonds of friendship and mutual defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 03:14
    Photo ID: 9082181
    VIRIN: 250602-F-PB738-1030
    Resolution: 2375x1580
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Republic Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Republic Day
    Italian Republic Day
    Italian Republic Day
    Italian Republic Day
    Italian Republic Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    USAF
    ITAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download