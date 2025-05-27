Italian civilian and military authorities come together to celebrate the Italian Republic Day in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2025. Aviano Air Base personnel supported our Italian partners by attending the event marking 79 years of freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9082183
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-PB738-1063
|Resolution:
|5805x3862
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
