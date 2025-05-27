U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander, attends the Italian Republic Day celebration in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2024. Aviano Air Base personnel supported our Italian partners by attending the event marking 79 years of freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9082180
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-PB738-1013
|Resolution:
|4130x2748
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Republic Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.