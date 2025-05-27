Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Republic Day [Image 1 of 5]

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander, attends the Italian Republic Day celebration in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2024. Aviano Air Base personnel supported our Italian partners by attending the event marking 79 years of freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    This work, Italian Republic Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

