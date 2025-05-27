Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander, attends the Italian Republic Day celebration in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2024. Aviano Air Base personnel supported our Italian partners by attending the event marking 79 years of freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)