U.S. Military, Korean Children Unite for Mural Project in Yongsan

On June 3, alongside professional Korean artists, volunteers collaborated with the children to bring pre-designed murals to life at Yongsan Park. This special event not only marked the 103rd ROK Children’s Day, but also reinforced the enduring bond between our two communities through shared creativity and service. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seong Ho Park, USFK Public Affairs)